Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $358,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.28. The stock had a trading volume of 130,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $426.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.