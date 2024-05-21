Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $413,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after buying an additional 385,636 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.34. 25,102,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,222,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

