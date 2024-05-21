Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $37,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

