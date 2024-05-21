Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,043,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,754. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

