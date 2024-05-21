Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $202.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Wix.com stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,108. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $174.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

