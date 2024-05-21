Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,526,147 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,526,147 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.39% of Rio Tinto Group worth $362,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 242,313 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 1,862,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,445. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

