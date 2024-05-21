Keystone Financial Group Sells 6,393 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 227,573 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $223,487 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

