Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 83,560 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,560 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $430,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. 303,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,169. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.