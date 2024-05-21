Keystone Financial Group Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.00. 1,197,819 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.