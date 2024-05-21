SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 990,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

