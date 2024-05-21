Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,181,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.53% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $133,828,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,654,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.78. 952,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

