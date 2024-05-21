Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.