Assetmark Inc. Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,085. The company has a market capitalization of $795.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

