Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 143,910 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $406,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell by 162.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 2,006,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.