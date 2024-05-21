United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.37, for a total transaction of $980,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.37, for a total value of $980,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,740 shares of company stock valued at $37,031,694. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.39. The stock had a trading volume of 173,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,045. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

