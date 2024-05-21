Franklin Resources Inc. Has $454.27 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,109 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $454,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 22,264 shares of the stock were exchanged. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

