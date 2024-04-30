Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
Finance of America Companies Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. Finance of America Companies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.88.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
