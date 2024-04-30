LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

TREE traded up $10.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 940,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.19.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

