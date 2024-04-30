Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.16. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

