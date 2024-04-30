Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ST stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 153.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $685,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

