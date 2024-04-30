Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after buying an additional 2,866,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,673. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

