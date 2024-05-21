FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.77

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 78958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

