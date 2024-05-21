Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 9080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 94,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 439.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

