Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 9080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.
Tri-Continental Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Further Reading
