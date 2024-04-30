BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,939 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

