Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $6.44 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 197,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 227,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,442. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

