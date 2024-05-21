Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,252 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.66% of KLA worth $517,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in KLA by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 176,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. STF Management LP raised its stake in KLA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KLA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $766.73. 318,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $695.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.17. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $404.80 and a 12 month high of $778.43.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.



