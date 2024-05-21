Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 612.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 59.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,969,000 after buying an additional 368,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 1,281,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,324. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

