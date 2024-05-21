Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Nasdaq worth $493,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 745,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,614. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

