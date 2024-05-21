Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,275 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Elevance Health worth $565,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

ELV stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.65. 325,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,896. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $547.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

