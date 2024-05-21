Franklin Resources Inc. Has $476.53 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,097 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.78% of Atlassian worth $476,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,816,510.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,816,510.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,224 shares of company stock valued at $57,143,630. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %

TEAM stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.55. The company had a trading volume of 421,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.46 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $145.21 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

