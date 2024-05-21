Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after buying an additional 346,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after buying an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $14,719,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 508,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

