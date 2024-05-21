Notcoin Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a market cap of $590.38 million and $235.15 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Notcoin has traded down 60.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Notcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,719,221,714 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,719,221,714. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00575913 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $170,844,802.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.