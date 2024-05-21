Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. 4,631,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,423. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.