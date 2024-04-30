TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. TriMas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

TriMas Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. 97,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

