Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.24 and last traded at $147.08. Approximately 10,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 241,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Crane Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after acquiring an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,659,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $21,302,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 98.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Crane by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

