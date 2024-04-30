Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 99,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,890,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000,000 after buying an additional 586,449 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 140,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 39,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 7,618,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,716,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

