Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,746,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 384.62%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

