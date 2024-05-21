Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

