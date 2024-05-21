Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hercules Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hercules Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.