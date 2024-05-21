Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,720 shares of company stock valued at $346,871. 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

XPOF opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

