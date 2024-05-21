Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of MRSN opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

