Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,910 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $76,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. 3,067,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,038. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.