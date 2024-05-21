Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 1%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $275.46 and last traded at $275.66. Approximately 1,285,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,310,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $504.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

