Davis R M Inc. Sells 7,023 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,728. The firm has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $284.90 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

