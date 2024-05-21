Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $9.47 or 0.00013608 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $368.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00126078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.1150642 USD and is up 15.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1019 active market(s) with $317,249,231.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

