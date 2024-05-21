iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $51,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,744,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $800,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 780,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,732. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

