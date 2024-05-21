Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,580 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 26,504,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,668,197. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.