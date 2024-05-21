Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $437,008,000 after buying an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.68. The stock had a trading volume of 531,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $274.52.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

