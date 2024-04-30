Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 188,787 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,787 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. 301,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

