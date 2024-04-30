NNN REIT (NNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,680. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.